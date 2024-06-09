Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,131,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 14.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 80.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DINO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. 1,512,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,081. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

