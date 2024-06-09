Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.09 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.15. 240,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

