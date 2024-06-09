Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.48% of FirstService worth $34,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in FirstService by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,499. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

