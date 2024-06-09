Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $73,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $513.55. The stock had a trading volume of 269,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.65 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.23.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

