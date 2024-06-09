Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915,252 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,923,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,176. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

