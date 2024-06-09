Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 19,754 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 8.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 56.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,339,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 485,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,450 shares of company stock worth $25,486,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

