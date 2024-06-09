Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 20,449 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $1,999,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.77. 644,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.22. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

