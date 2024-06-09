Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 287,673 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287,673 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

