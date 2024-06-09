Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 71,097 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,097 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 274,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 96,688 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 337,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $4,862,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. 6,375,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.