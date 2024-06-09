Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NX opened at $31.68 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

