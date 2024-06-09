Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525,199 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 2.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $85,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

NYSE PWR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

