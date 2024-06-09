Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 3,750 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,836. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $268.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.97.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

