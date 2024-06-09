Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,786 shares during the period. DoubleVerify makes up approximately 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of DoubleVerify worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,634. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of DV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

