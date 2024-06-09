Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,413 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Endava worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth $280,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 79.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 694,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

