Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,076 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.53. 182,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.91. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

