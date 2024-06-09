Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.77% of Iradimed worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRMD. Barclays PLC raised its position in Iradimed by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Iradimed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 29,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $538.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.80. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

