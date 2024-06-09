Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of SBOW traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 283,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $970.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.52.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

