Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 7,769 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.13% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,136.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,225 shares of company stock worth $10,725,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

