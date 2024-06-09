RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 933,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,373. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

