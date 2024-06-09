RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.71 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 6.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 542,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 248,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 429,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 982,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,347. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

