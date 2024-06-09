RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 2.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,858,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,385,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

BIP traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 308,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,295. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

