Redburn Atlantic Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Buy

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.89.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,881 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.