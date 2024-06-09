Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 699.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 699.50 ($8.96).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 760 ($9.74) in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 643 ($8.24) to GBX 688 ($8.81) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Redrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Redrow

Redrow Stock Down 2.4 %

Redrow Company Profile

LON:RDW opened at GBX 703 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 638.56.

(Get Free Report

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.