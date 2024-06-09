Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 699.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Redrow plc (LON:RDWGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 699.50 ($8.96).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 760 ($9.74) in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 643 ($8.24) to GBX 688 ($8.81) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Redrow

Redrow Stock Down 2.4 %

LON:RDW opened at GBX 703 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 638.56.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.