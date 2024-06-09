Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,411 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 424.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 270,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,581. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

