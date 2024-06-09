Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.80. 3,063,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $493.53. The firm has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

