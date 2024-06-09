Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

