Regis Management CO LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.16. 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

