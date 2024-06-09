Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $134.49 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010169 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010724 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,690.04 or 0.99984816 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012240 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00095792 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
Request Token Profile
REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.
Request Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.