Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $25,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.