Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 102,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.