Robert W. Baird Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $250.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVY. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $226.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.96. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $162.32 and a 1-year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.