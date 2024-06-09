Robert W. Baird Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $32.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

