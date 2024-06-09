Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CFO Sells $158,222.50 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rollins

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Rollins by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

