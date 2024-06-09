Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Decreased by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 8.1% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 130,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. 2,032,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,571. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

