Roth Capital Comments on THOR Industries, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.92. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.
Several other research firms also recently commented on THO. Citigroup decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
THOR Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE THO opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
