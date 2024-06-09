Roth Mkm Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Semtech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Semtech by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 203,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 647,893 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

