Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$13.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of C$399.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

