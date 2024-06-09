Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.25.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

RY stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.