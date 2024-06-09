Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $317.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.50.

BIIB stock opened at $225.43 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

