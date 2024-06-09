Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

