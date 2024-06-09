Rubric Capital Management LP Buys 1,512,753 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,753 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,996,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 915,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $5,168,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

ARDX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,469. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,327 shares of company stock worth $4,318,649 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

