Rubric Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131,251 shares during the quarter. Koppers makes up about 1.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 4.84% of Koppers worth $51,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 148,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $881.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,845,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,845,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,403 shares of company stock worth $1,421,471. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

