Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 1,317,600 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317,600 shares during the period. Mativ accounts for about 0.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 4.95% of Mativ worth $41,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mativ by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 665,352 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mativ by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 130,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATV traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 291,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,805. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

