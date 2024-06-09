SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.78% from the stock’s current price.

SABS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

SABS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

