Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $445.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.57. Saia has a 12-month low of $292.66 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

