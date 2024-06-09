SALT (SALT) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $14,631.53 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,595.85 or 1.00005542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00096205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0224785 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,596.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

