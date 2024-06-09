Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,272 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,265,899.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,232,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,097,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,673. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.