Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,023,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,614. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.