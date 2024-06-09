Scholtz & Company LLC Buys Shares of 21,462 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

