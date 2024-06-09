Scholtz & Company LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 323,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 678,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

GMRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 408,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,606. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

